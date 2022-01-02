1856: William Hackley, recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked more than half way to the Salt Ponds and a shower came up and I returned, several light showers before I got home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 81.5, wind southeast 2, clouds 3. A boat from Tampa with dispatches for Commanding Officer of this port. The Miami brings news that the Indians made an attack on the on a party of U.S. Troops from Fort Myers and killed and wounded several. The report was brought here a few days since by an oyster boat from Charlotte Harbour but was not believed. Read papers and Law magazine.
1940: The U.S. Marine detachment took formal charge of guarding the Naval Station. Private First Class William Loftin received the keys to the station from civilian watchman W.H. Collins. In 1932, when the station closed, Loftin had turned over the keys to Collins.
1951: Gerald Saunders was elected chair of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners.
1954:Lawrence P. Artman, owner and publisher of The Key West Citizen, died at the Monroe General Hospital, five weeks after suffering a stroke at his desk. He had owned the paper since 1912.
1958: A winter storm battered Key West, sinking boats and causing damage across the city. The weather bureau reported steady winds of 40 mph, with gusts to 62 mph. A total of 1.86 inches of rain fell.
1959: Advance spearheads of Fidel Castro‘s revolutionary forces enter Havana. The auto-passenger ferry City of Havana left Key West on a special round trip to Havana to evacuate American citizens who wished to return to this country.