1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: No remarkable event this day. I imagine myself on the inner edge of the Gulf Stream. Unfortunately, I have no certain means of ascertaining the fact as I broke the only Thermometer on the Vessel on the day of our Sailing. Lat. 38.43 Long. 71.75. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on board 5320 Gallons.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked across to South Beach by the Lighthouse. Whipped Spring to make him obey and he ran home and when I returned, I chained him and whipped him well. The Governor Dudley got in early from Havana and left before I got down. William Von Phister came in her and was sent to the Marine Hospital to stay his quarantine. Barometer 29.57 and thermometer 87. Got a barrel of flour and ½ barrel of Graham flour by the steamer Florida and paid Fernando Moreno for them $14.65. Paid Williams for vegetables $2.18. Very disagreeable day warm and still.
1931: A revolt against President Gerardo Machado was spreading over Cuba. The leader of the revolt was former president Mario Garcia Menocal.
1934: Gov. Dave Sholtz arrived for his annual inspection of the Florida National Guard in camp for two weeks of training at Fort Taylor.
1941: Mom’s Tea Room near Fort Taylor was raided, and three women were arrested for prostitution.
1968: The Pier House Motel at Duval-On-the-Gulf opened for business. The 50-room motel was developed by David Wolkowski.
1974: Angelo Donghia of New York bought the Peacon House on Eaton Street. Donghia was the owner of Vice Veers fabric house and Burge-Donghia Interiors.
1979: Workers re-digging a well at 902 Whitehead St. found gold estimated to be worth about $1,000. The gold was believed to be melted-down coin.