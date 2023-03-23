Today in Keys History

The USS Helena and the USS New York at sea in 1898.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1854: The bark California, sailing from New Orleans to New York, ran onto Conch Reef with a cargo of molasses. Wreckers removed 250 barrels and were then able to pull it off the reef. An award of $3,413 was given for salvage.

1874: Two-thousand U.S. naval forces practiced landing drills on the beaches of Key West. The exercises were part of a show of strength resulting from a dispute with Spain over its capture of the ship Virginius and the execution of some of its American crew.