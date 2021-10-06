1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: At 1/2 past 12, hoisted the Cutter and sent her into English Road for the purpose of ascertaining whether either of the Brigs at anchor in the Harbour were American as I wished to make an arrangement about sending Midshipman Henly to the United States and at the same time to write to the Secretary of the Navy and Navy Commissioners. At 3, Lt. Montgomery returned and reported that the two Brigs were Portuguese Vessels, loading with Salt and bound to Rio Janeiro. I had directed Lt. Montgomery not to land because of the great Surf on the Beach, but on his going on board of the Brigs, he was fired at from the Fort, which induced him to adopt the prudent measure of landing. The Governor supposing us to be a patriot Vessel, made some difficulty but ultimately permitted the Boat to leave the Shore. Observing from the Schooner the Boat put ashore, I anticipated some difficulty and consequently stood in with the Vessel with a view to protect the Boat and, if necessary, to open on the Town. By Night a light breeze had fanned us well over the St. Iago Shore when it fell calm and an Easterly Current drifted us back to our Starting place. Lat. 15.06 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure Water 81 Gallons, Remains on board 3979 Gallons. Exp. provisions 58 lbs. Pork, 4 Gals. Whiskey, 3 1/2 Gals. Beans. Broached 1 bbl. Beef, 1 bbl. Pork.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went out to Mead’s Pond and found that someone had pulled down blind, rebuilt it and sat till near sunrise. Someone at the head of the pond fired but I saw no birds. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 83, wind east southeast, clouds 7. Wrote most of the answer of Captain Brown in the case of Coste vs. the bark Emigrant.
1914: Nelson Francis de Sales English died in Key West at 66. He had worked for the Post Office for more than 20 years and served as postmaster of Key West from 1882 to 1886, the only man of African descent to hold that office. He was also a talented musician and, with his friend Frank Welters ,founded the famous Welters Cornet Band.
1940: Karl Tanzler Von Cosel was arrested when it was discovered that he had kept the body of Elena Hoyos Mesa. Von Cosel had been employed at the Marine Hospital as an X-ray expert technician when Elena was admitted with tuberculosis, from which she died. He first buried her in the cemetery, but later moved the body to his home.
1983: E.H. “Johnny” Walker, Monroe County School Board chairman, died after suffering a heart attack while attending a Property Appraisal Adjustment Board meeting.