1829: A duel was fought between Charles E. Hawkins, of the Mexican Navy and William Allison McRea, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Four shots were exchanged. Mr. Hawkins was wounded in his wrist and Mr. McRea was hit in his thigh. The cause of the duel was Hawkins had seen McRea leaving his wife’s bedroom via the window.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 6 and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.47.5, thermometer 73, wind northwest 3, clouds 10. Misty and drizzle all night. The steamer Northern Light got in about 4 a.m. Judge William Marvin would not hold court today. Read papers and the Knickerbocker magazine.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 6 o’clock, practiced an hour, dressed, had breakfast, went to school, came home dressed, went to H. C. Albury’s, bought me an organdy, also one for Lena, went to Mrs. Fosberg’s, then to Club, to Corinne’s, to Mrs. S., then back to Corinne’s, she, Mattie, Myra and I went to walk, I to Mrs. Sewell’s, came home, played 2 hours, came to bed.
1946: Dr. A. Lucille Calverley was selected to become the first Key West Policewoman.
1953: Major Earl Dillion presented to the Key West High School Band his collection of music known as “The Dillion Library.” He had collected the music in 30 years as an U.S. Army band master and high school teacher in California and Key West.
1956: The Key West Lions Club held its first meeting in the new Den on North Roosevelt.
1965: The Monroe County School Board ordered total integration of all public schools in the county and closing of the Burlington school on Key Largo.
1973: A short but violent storm with winds to 55 mph crossed the island, causing damages to boats.
1995: The statue of Henry “Booty” Singleton at the foot of Margaret Street was dedicated. Singleton once owned most of the Key West Bight and employed more than 2,000 workers in his shrimping business.