1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, April 6th Light Winds and pleasant — spoke the American Schooner Ariadne from Havanna bound to New York. At Sun Set finding that the Convoy had reached the mouth of the Gulf Stream, being directly off of the Double Headed Shot Keys, I determined to part company with them, consequently made the Signal and Bore away to the Westward. Boarded this day a Spanish Brig from Havanna bound to Baltimore, the English Ship Lord Whiteworth from New Orleans to Havre De Grasse, the American Sloop Hannah from Vera Cruz for New York and the American Brig Hal from New Orleans for Philadelphia. Lat. 24.10 N. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3725 Gallons.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.40.5, thermometer 79, wind southeast 3, clouds 1. Filed a petition in the Probate Court praying that Nicholas Smith pay overall the property in his hands belonging to the estate of John George Linax, next Monday is set for the trial. Made a motion in the United States District Court that Martin Hilyard be admitted to take the oath of citizenship which was granted, he paid me $2.50. Sold my bathhouse to old Cathleen and she paid me $8.00 on account, she is to have it for $12.00. I took $2.00 of the money the calf sold for and Matilda took $5.50 in silver for home expenses some had not been paid yet. Matilda and I took tea and spent the evening at Captain Cornelius Curtis. Just as we got home the steamer Isabel was in sight and we went to Alexander Patterson and I went to the wharf after Aletta and it was after 11 before we got to bed. Weather warm.
1943: The USO Club at 303 Duval St. was dedicated. The club was operated by the National Catholic Community, Woman’s Division.
1972: Florida Keys Enterprises revealed plans for a $25 million, 1,120-unit housing complex planned for a 52-acre site on South Roosevelt Boulevard.
1976: Key West was hit with wind to 50 mph and heavy rain. The Weather Bureau reported 3.64 inches of rain at the airport.
1980: The Cuban guards were returned to the Peruvian Embassy after 10,856 Cubans crowded into the grounds requesting asylum.
1983: The Thomas F. Riggs Wildlife Refuge on the Salt Ponds off South Roosevelt Boulevard was dedicated.
1998: Bob Hayes, fishing with Captain Alex Adler on the Kalex out of Bud ‘N Mary’s on Upper Matecumbe, caught and released a great white shark that was 12 1/2 feet long and estimated to weigh 1,000 pounds.