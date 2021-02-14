1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and made a fire, thermometer 61 in the room. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 64, calm with some fog about sunrise and clear. Judge William Marvin read his decreed in the case of William Rollins vs. schooner Entire and in the case of Riggs vs. bark George Thomas $400.00. Received of the clerk $334.23 being my fee in case of the ship Lavinia Adams paid William Pinkney $100.00 which I borrowed from him at Christmas. Paid Oliver O’Hara house rent July to January $120.00. Paid William C. Dennis for two months hire of a Negro woman and 3 cords of wood $34.00. On my way home called on Major William Fraser, U.S. Engineers, who arrived in the steamer Isabel to relieve Major William Chase. He is well acquainted with Captain Talcott and family and Mother. He is a small man and very pleasant in his manners and full of talk. Read papers. P.M. Read Putnam’s magazine.
1884: E.O. Gwynn, a native of the Bahamas, died. He was one of the early cigar makers in Key West. He served as mayor of Key West in 1864-65, 1866-1867, 1874-75 and 1881-82.
1885: The 1885 Florida State Census showed the largest employer in Key West was in the cigar industry, which had 2,035 workers.
1944: Dr. William R. Warren, 67, died of a sudden heart attack. He was one of the leading physicians of the city and had served as vice president of the First National Bank.
1955: The Rev. Walter Edwin Dakin, 97, retired Episcopal minister, died in St. Louis. He was the grandfather of playwright Tennessee Williams. He had spent winters in Key West with his grandson for many years.
1969: Ranger Jim Markette, in charge of the Fort Jefferson National Monument, spent some of his spare time fishing and made some remarkable catches. His most memorable was the largest Goliath grouper ever recorded. Using a rope with a 8-pound fish for bait and a small tractor, he was able to land the fish, which weighed more than 850 pounds.
1975: The former Naval Station was dedicated as the Harry S Truman Annex of the Naval Air Station. Former State Sen. John Spottswood was the main speaker.
1986: Edwin L. Castro was named Key West Fire Chief.