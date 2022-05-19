1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, May 19 No important event this day. Lat. 26.49 N. Expenditure of Water 8 Gallons, Remains on Board 3737 Gallons.
1861: Judge McQueenMcIntosh, who had been appointed District Court judge by the Confederate States, arrived in Key West to hold court. Judge McIntosh was advised that any attempt on his part would result in a clash with federal authorities and he was persuaded to leave without holding court.
1926: The Monroe County High School was listed as a Class A Senior High School by the State Department of Education.
1932: The Key West City Council notified the American La France Company that it had no money to make payments on the $1,600 note due on the Fire Department’s Engine No. 1.
1945: The Florida State Census of 1945 was completed and showed Key West with a population of 18,755.
1952: Wilhelmina Harvey was elected president of the state Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Club at their annual meeting in St. Petersburg.
1966: The movie “The Devil’s Sisters” had its world premiere at the San Carlos Theater.
1968: The U.S. Navy announced that the Ship Repair Department of the Naval Station would be closed by April 30, 1969. The closing affected 230 civilian and military workers.
1976: Mayor Charles McCoy cut the ribbon to open the Woolco store in Key Plaza shopping center.
1980: More than 60,000 Cuban refugees landed in Key West in the first 29 days of the Mariel boatlift.