1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6. At 8:45 A.M. barometer 29.70.5, thermometer 71, wind northeast 5, clouds 6 with haze. During the night it blew hard. Read papers.
1828: David H. Porter, Commanding Officer of the Mexican Navy Ship Guerrero, while sailing to Key West to join his uncle Comm. David Porter’s Mexican Navy Fleet in Key West was killed in a battle with the Spanish ship Lealtad. After Comm. David Porter left the U.S. Navy, he was hired to establish a navy for the new country of Mexico. He was using Key West as a base to attack the Spanish shipping around Cuba.
1899: The Key West Electric Street Railway company operated their first car on Duval Street. Everything worked smoothly and the car made frequent trips to La Brisa, carrying nearly 500 people before it stopped for the night.
1905: The new U.S. Navy wireless radio station, constructed by the Deforest Company, was successfully tested.
1951: Former President Herbert Hoover spent 10 days fishing off the Upper and Middle Keys.
1952: Robert Frost, dean of American Poets, arrived in Key West as guest of Mrs. Jessie Porter Newton.
1968: Claude Valdez was named winner of the contest to design a flag for the City of Key West. His flag would later become the flag of the Conch Republic.
1968: The Key West City Commissioners vote unanimously to donate 15 acres of land on Stock Island for the Lower Keys Hospital.
1998: When the qualifying ended, 14 candidates had signed up for one of the five council seats for the Keys newest municipality: Islamorada, A Village of Islands.