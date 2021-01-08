1828: The Territorial Council passed the act incorporating the City of Key West. The first newspaper, the Key West Register and Commercial Advertiser, was published.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and walked across the island and a short way up the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 60, wind northeast 3, clouds 1. The steamer Northern Light came in and coaled and went out about 8 p.m. Made out my semi-annual accounts with the United States.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:40, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, went to Corinne’s, went to Church, she, Myra, Mattie Albury and I went to P.O, sat on piazza, to Teachers’ Meeting, to Corinne’s, to La Brisa, lovely and cool for dancing. FINE
1901: The new county officers were installed at the courthouse at noon. The new officers were: County Judge B.B. Whalton; County Clerk G.W. Reynolds; Sheriff R.T. Hicks; Tax Collector G.G. Watson; Tax Assessor T.A. Sweeting; Clerk Criminal Court A.F. Shultz; Justice First District M.A. Gwynn; Justice Second District W.O. Johnson; Superintendent Board Public Instruction Dr. J. V. Harris; members of Board of Public Instruction Albert Lowe, C.D. Roberts and C.R. Curry.
1929: The County Commission met to seat Norberg Thompson and C.C. Symonette, who were elected in November. Carl Bervaldi was elected Chairman of the Board.
1935: The first traffic light was installed in Key West.1957: Glynn R. Archer was sworn in as a member of the school board.
1974: Bernie Clayton Papy Jr. and Steve Alex bought American Air Taxi and renamed the firm “Air Sunshine.”
1976: The first Fort Lauderdale-to-Key West sailboat race began at 10 a.m.
1997: Federal Judge Sidney Aronovitz, a Key West native, died at his home in Miami at 76.