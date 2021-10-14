Today in Keys HIstory

1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: No Remarkable event this day. Unbent our Foresail for the purpose of middle Stitching it — Bent the new one. Lat. 10.50 Long. 19.38. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure Water 82 Gallons Remains on board 4578 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 1 Gall. Whiskey, 1 Gall. Vinegar,1 Gall. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and walked up to Moffats lot where the tide having been over the road returned home and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 83, wind east northeast 1, clouds 8. Bought an apple parer for $.50 and it work nicely. Down at Bowne and Curry’s wharf for a short time when there were a few goods for sale. After tea Matilda went to William Wall’s and afterwards riding on a cart. The ride I took the other night was enough for me.
1939: The Navy Department announced that the long-unused Key West Naval Station would reopen on Nov. 1. The station was used to support ships engaged in neutrality patrols of the Atlantic and Caribbean.
1941: Will Doughhtry of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Commission announced that the corner of Jackson Square at the intersection of Thomas and Southard streets had been chosen as the site for the aqueduct’s reservoir and pumping station.
1950: Sam B. Pinder won the Monroe County Democratic special primary over Milton A. Parrott for supervisor of elections.
1964: Hurricane Isabel, with winds of 80 to 100 mph, caused minor damage in the city. The one casualty of the storm was a giant Spanish Laurel tree at the Oldest House on Duval Street.
1975: Gov. Reubin Askew reinstated Harry Harris as county commissioner. He had been removed from office when he was charged with accepting a bribe, a charge of which he was acquitted.
1978: Indian Key, which was the first county seat of Dade County but now part of Monroe County, was dedicated as a state park.
1989: Hilario Ramos Sr. died at 82. He was president of Lopez Wholesale Liquors and had been a founder of Florida Keys First State Bank and Boulevard Bank. He had been active in local, state and national politics and had hosted many dignitaries in his family home, known as the Southernmost House, at the ocean end of Duval Street.