1832: John J. Audubon arrived at Indian Key on the Revenue Cutter Marion.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: I was awakened at 3 a.m. by the noise of the steamer Orizaba’s wheels, lay until 3:40 when I arose and went to the market and bought some turtle and fish then walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 81, wind east northeast 2, clouds 3. Gave Annie Aconite last night which has reduced her fever but she still has some fever. The steamer Orizaba has but four passengers the route through the lakes being stopped by the Costa Ricans who have the advantage over Walker, he being without money and his men sick. The steamer Isabel came in about 3:30 P.M. The Orizaba was all day getting in her coal and left at night. After tea Matilda and I went to Philip Fontane’s.
1898: The United State declared war on Spain.
1951: A Compania Cubana de Aviacion, four-motor aircraft carrying 34 passengers and a five-man crew flying from Miami to Havana, collided with a Navy SNB-5 trainer with a two-man crew. Both planes crashed into the sea off South Beach with no survivors. The investigation later found both planes at fault in the accident.
1975: Key West’s first Bicentennial project, the Conch Tour Train depot and general offices at the corner of Duval and Front streets, was dedicated.
1975: County Commissioner Harry S. Pritchard was unanimously elected mayor of Monroe County by the commission.
1980: The U.S. Coast Guard ordered extra cutters to the Florida Straits to handle the increased flow of refugees from Cuban. This was the beginning of the largest peace time operation in Coast Guard history.
1980: More than 2,000 small boats and a large fleet of commercial fishing boats had left Key West for the Port of Mariel. More than 1,200 refugees had landed in Key West since the boatlift began.
1989: The late playwright Tennessee Williams, long-time Key West resident and theatrical giant, was named to the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in ceremonies held in Tallahassee.