Today in Keys History

The Sombrero Beach sales office is shown in 1966.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1823: There had been no rain at Key Vaca (Marathon) for many weeks and vegetation there was in a “perishing state.”

1861: President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed that Key West and the Dry Tortugas were under martial law, and the writ of habeus corpus was suspended in those places. Any person considered dangerous to the U.S. constitution faced removal from the islands.