1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 85.5, wind south southwest 3, clouds 7. Read papers. Wrote Byrd Willis and Sam Butler. P.m. siesta. Felt sore all over as if I had a cold coming. Went to Alexander Patterson’s after tea but was hurried home by the threat of rain which commenced shortly after we got home and lasted about one hour attended with considerable wind.
1900: The Key West Public Library at the Masonic Temple at 315 Simonton St. had 1,600 volumes under librarian Sallie E. Roberts. The library was run by the Ladies Improvement Association. The officers of the association were: Mrs. C.F. Kemp, president; Miss Carrie Messina, vice president; Mrs. Lydia E. Moss, secretary and Mrs. Benjamin Curry, treasurer.
1966: The Little Minor League Baseball Field was renamed the David McCurdy Midget League Field. David McCurdy was instrumental in helping set up recreational facilities in Key West.
1970: The U.S. Census early count of Key West for 1970 was 30,613, which was a drop in population from 1960 by 3,343. The city disputed the count, but the final numbers were even lower at 29,312.
1980: The Monroe County Advertising Commission was trying to turn around the tourism business losses from the bad press about the Mariel Boatlift by allocating an additional $10,000 from its budget for advertising in South Florida.
1984: The Port Bougainvillea development on Key Largo was forced to stop construction because of the default of its primary lender.