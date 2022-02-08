1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 73, wind northeast 1, clouds 8. Spring seems to be lame all over or sore that he could not follow me but awaited my return. Gave him Rhus. Read papers. Wrote Solicitor of Treasury. After tea Matilda and I went to Mary A. Porter’s. The night clear and pleasant with full moon.
1926: Gen. John J. Pershing arrived on the USS Denver. He came from the Canal Zone after an extended trip to South America. He took the train to Washington.
1941: The body of beautiful Cecilia Thompson Trunks was found at the infamous establishment on Howe Street known as “Alice Reid’s” or “Mom’s Tea Room.” She had died of an overdose, an apparent suicide.
1947: Robert (“Believe It or Not”) Ripley was the guest of Mrs. Jesse Porter Kirke.
1949: The modern Gulfstream Food Department Store on White Street opened. The owners of the new store were Luis and James Muniz.
1959: The Southeast Museum of the North American Indian opened to the public in Marathon. The museum was founded and sponsored by the Crane Foundation.
1964: The Hemingway House was formally dedicated as a museum honoring the memory of the late Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winner who lived in Key West in the 1930s.
1966: Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus arrived in Key West for a week of rest and fishing.
1969: Sen. Richard Russell, Chairman of the Senate Defense Appropriation Committee, arrived for a vacation as guest of Rear Adm. F.J. Bush, Commander Key West Forces.