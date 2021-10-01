1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Having looked into Tenaffal and several other Roads, completely circumnavigated the Island of St. Antonio, and hearing of no suspicious Vessels I determined to make sail for the Southern Islands on my way to the Coast, therefore, Stood away to the South and Eastward The Wind however soon hauled ahead and continued light and variable throughout the day. Lat. 16.36 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 81 Gallons, Remains on Board 4789 Gallons. Expend of Provisions 54 lbs. Pork, 4 Gallons Whiskey, 3 1/2 Gallons Beans.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went to the ponds and found Peter Crusoe at Meade’s Pond and went on to Linn’s Pond where I shot one Godwit, returning found Crusoe had killed a teal having seen two. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.45, thermometer 79.5, wind north northeast 3, clouds 7. There was no auction the weather being too bad for some days for the men to dive. My eyes have been sore for some weeks past and I have not read a papers for the last month. The sewing machine is working very well, the driving wheel has a crack in it quite across but does no harm.
1909: Louis Mouton, proprietor of A. Granday & Company, manufacturer of green turtle soup, died in Key West.
1951: Pauline Hemingway died after a brief illness while visiting California. She had been a resident of Key West since 1927, when she came here with her ex-husband, writer Ernest Hemingway.
1952: Adm. Irving Duke drove the first stake to begin construction of the three new buildings for the Fleet Sonar School on the south part of the Naval Station near the beach.
1969: Long Key State Park was dedicated.
1974: The winners in the run-off election were Jerome V. Shipley, county commission; Purie Howanitz, county commission; Joseph Thompson, school board and Edith Lowell, mosquito control.
1991: In city elections, Harry Bethel was elected to the commission and the voters overwhelmingly rejected a referendum that would have given the city authority to issue short-term bonds and refinance bonds without voter approval.
1993: Naval Aircraft Squadron VAQ-33 was decommissioned at the Naval Air Station Key West. VAQ 33 had been the largest squadron in Key West.
1994: Willie Ward, longtime civil rights and community leader, died at 70.