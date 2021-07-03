1823: Monroe County, the sixth county in Florida, was established by an act of the territorial legislature and signed by Gov. William P. Duval.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 86, wind east southeast 1, clouds 4. Saw a turtle which someone had turned between the two roads. Got a 16th of a ticket in the grand lottery and a half interest in a 1/8 which Mr. Howe keeps. Paid the 2/16ths $2.12. Paid Alexander Patterson for a box of soap $5.00, rice $6.62, plantains $1.68, banana $.87. Received $20.00 the proctor’s fee in the case of James Lowe et atls vs. Schooner William Chestnut and $5.00 for bill of sale of Negro boy from Farina to Arnau. A Spaniard named Ramon Peralto stabbed another named Manuel Acosta in the left breast but the blade struck a rib and glanced making a flesh wound. Dora Chase spent the day and Hatty went off to sleep with her. Captain and Mrs. William Chase spent the evening at our house as did Captain Hoyt and Charles Tift.
1889: L.W. Bethel was elected city attorney by the city commission.
1897: The First National Bank building, at the corner of Duval and Front streets, was completed at a cost $14,380.35.
1904: The widow of Key West Police Officer Clarence K. Till, who was killed in the line of duty, was presented with a deed to a house and lot bought by the citizens of Key West.
1954: Harold Laubbdchen, manager of the Key West Chamber of Commerce, announced Key West, for the first time, had an advertisement on a nationwide radio program. The spot was in a show “Florida Calling” on the Mutual network. The spot was on five days a week for two months and cost $1,000.
1954: The Howard Johnson Restaurant on North Roosevelt opened.
1976: The Key West Comparsa performed in the “Florida on Parade” Bicentennial festivities in St. Augustine.