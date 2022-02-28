1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, Feby. 28 Moderate unsettled weather, Wind from the Southward and Westward, Crew employed in making these arrangements so necessary after leaving port. Lat. 37.36 Long. 71.27 Expenditure of Water 70 Gallons, Remains on Board 5530. Expenditure Provisions 49 lbs. Bread, 700 lbs. Beef, 70 lbs. Vegetables, 3 3/4 Gls. Spirits
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked across the Key and home by the South Beach. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.56, thermometer 77, wind northeast 2, clouds 8. Read papers. Some rain fell in the forenoon.
1935: The Key West Art Gallery opened in the Carolina Lowe house on Duval Street.
1953: The Islander, Monroe County’s first modern drive-in theater, opened for business on Stock Island. It had the largest screen in the state of Florida. The featured film was “The Cimarron Kid,” starring Audie Murphy and Yvette Dugay. The theater had space for 600 cars with about 2,000 patrons.
1963: Rear Adm. R.Y. McElroy, Commander of Key West Forces, was presented the Legion of Merit for his meritorious performance of duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
1964: Arthur Godfrey, TV and radio star, was guest of John and Mary Spottswood.
1983: St. Mary Immaculate High School was threatened with closing unless funds demanded by the archbishop as a show of good faith by the community could be raised.
1995: The Secretary of Defense announced that the Naval Air Station would be changed to a Naval Air Facility but would lose on 19 military personnel and one civilian employee.
1996: The Key West High School baseball team was rated No. 1 in the country by USA Today.