1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary rose before the sun and read the “Acts.” The Judge decided that under the laws of the territory there are no qualifications necessary for a grand juror though there are for a petite. I do not think the decision was a correct one. The grand jury was organized and P.C. Greene chosen foreman. The court was adjourned until tomorrow at ten o’clock. On my return to my room, I felt so unwell that I was compelled to lie down for sometime. After dinner read Stewart. After tea played whist. George E. Weaver and William G. Porter have for several evenings past beat Oliver O’Hara and myself. Played until near ten. The wind still to the north and weather pleasant.
1906: During 48 hours, over nine inches of rain fell, flooding the lower parts of the city. The water at the corner of Southard and Margaret streets was more than 2 feet deep.
1935: Thompson Fish Company announced that they had purchased the Overseas Transportation Company and started freight service from Miami to replace the Overseas Railroad, which was destroyed in the hurricane.
1937: Rebecca Ambrister, a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, died at 116. According to family records, she was born June 1, 1821 in New Haven, Connecticut.
1957: Dr. Delio Cobo was elected mayor of Key West. Also elected were commissioners Joe Fernandez Jr. and B.G. Chappell.
1974: Purie Howanitz was elected to the county commission.
1991: Dennis Wardlow was elected mayor of Key West and Joe Pais was elected to the commission.
1996: Shirley Freeman and Mary Kay Reich were re-elected to the county commission and Rick Roth was re-elected as sheriff.
1998: Jeffrey Wade Wallace was sentenced to life in prison without patrol for the 1997 murder at Rumrunners Bar.