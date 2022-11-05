Today in Keys History

Overseas Transportation truck

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary rose before the sun and read the “Acts.” The Judge decided that under the laws of the territory there are no qualifications necessary for a grand juror though there are for a petite. I do not think the decision was a correct one. The grand jury was organized and P.C. Greene chosen foreman. The court was adjourned until tomorrow at ten o’clock. On my return to my room, I felt so unwell that I was compelled to lie down for sometime. After dinner read Stewart. After tea played whist. George E. Weaver and William G. Porter have for several evenings past beat Oliver O’Hara and myself. Played until near ten. The wind still to the north and weather pleasant.

1906: During 48 hours, over nine inches of rain fell, flooding the lower parts of the city. The water at the corner of Southard and Margaret streets was more than 2 feet deep.