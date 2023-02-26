1852: The Right Rev. Bishop Francis X. Gartland dedicated St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Duval Street. The first sermon was preached by Father Hunineq, a Belgian priest.
1917: The Polk Directory for Key West in 1917-18 listed 18 coffee shops in the city.
1921: The Klan of the Keys was chartered at Key West. It was Klan No. 42 of the realm of the Florida Ku Klux Klan.
1946: An exploratory well at Card Sound had reached an “oil show” strata, a very promising sign. Test drilling was happening at Big Pine Key, as well, leading many to believe “black gold” was in the Keys’ future.
1960: Teamster Union President Jimmy Hoffa was in Key West inspecting property which had been offered as security for a business loan from the Union.
1962: Astronaut John Glenn and his family left Key West to join President John F. Kennedy at Palm Beach. Glenn and his family spent a secluded weekend at the Key West Naval Base after he returned as the first American to make orbital flight on 20 February.
1977: The new Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1117 White St. was dedicated.
1994: The Sheriff’s Department moved jail inmates from the old county jail on Fleming Street to the new facility on Stock Island. The move ended the forced prisoner releases caused by overcrowding in the old jail.