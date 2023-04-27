The staff of the Western Union Office Key West in front of the building at 416 Greene St., 1898: S. Burnhart, J.W. Atkins, Cal Sawyer, J. Alleyn, H.B. Peters, C.A. Hamlton, J. Boyle, L. Warren, Latham, O.P. Lone, C. Baker, Miss Beckman and Leo Barnes.
1853: The steamer James L. Day arrived at Key West from New Orleans bringing with it the first mail shipment between the two ports. The postal route had long been desired, and residents hoped for its continued funding and success.
1863: The U.S. Navy steamer DeSoto, patrolling in the Gulf of Mexico off Key West, reported having captured five schooners sailing between Mobile and Havana as Confederate blockade runners. The prize vessels were being taken to Key West for adjudication.
1898: The U.S. Army took over the Cuban telegraph cable from Western Union. Telegraph Superintendent M.L. Hellings was commissioned as captain in the Army and remained to direct a secret intelligence network in Cuba he had organized using Western Union employees.
1909: Florida State Sen. W. Hunt Harris of Key West introduced a resolution to shift mail delivery to the island from Tampa to Knight’s Key. New, regularly scheduled train service to Knight’s Key, combined with a packet boat connection, would allow for daily mail delivery to Key West.
1925: Key West city health officer Eugene Lowe began a crusade against mosquitoes on the island. The city gave him an oil wagon and $550 to purchase oil for use in cisterns.
1929: A capacity crowd filled the Strand Theater for commencement exercises for the St. Joseph’s High School. Father P.I. Marnane presided over the ceremony for the seven graduates.
1935: Two alligators were the newest residents of the Key West Aquarium. Both creatures had been captured near Key West.
1968: The Key West Citizen was accorded double honors at the Florida Press Association annual meeting in Jacksonville. The Citizen was given first-place award for the best Page 1 layout for a daily newspaper with circulation less than 20,000. Reporter Frank “Bud” Jacobson was given an honorable mention for his in-depth reporting of a land purchase by City Electric System that resulted in a state investigation.
1980: A squall lasting 45 minutes swept across Key West and the Straits of Florida, with wind gusts up to 73 mph recorded. Vessels participating in the Mariel boatlift were struck, sinking several craft and leaving at least a dozen dead. At one point, Coast Guard Station Key West received 22 “mayday” calls within five minutes.
1992: The film “Matinee,” starring John Goodman, began shooting on Smathers Beach.