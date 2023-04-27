Today in Keys History

The staff of the Western Union Office Key West in front of the building at 416 Greene St., 1898: S. Burnhart, J.W. Atkins, Cal Sawyer, J. Alleyn, H.B. Peters, C.A. Hamlton, J. Boyle, L. Warren, Latham, O.P. Lone, C. Baker, Miss Beckman and Leo Barnes.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1853: The steamer James L. Day arrived at Key West from New Orleans bringing with it the first mail shipment between the two ports. The postal route had long been desired, and residents hoped for its continued funding and success.

1863: The U.S. Navy steamer DeSoto, patrolling in the Gulf of Mexico off Key West, reported having captured five schooners sailing between Mobile and Havana as Confederate blockade runners. The prize vessels were being taken to Key West for adjudication.