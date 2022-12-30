Today in Keys History

One of the nearly 200 blockade-running ships captured and brought to Key West.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at seven. Reading the law on the subject of Bottomry bonds. Judge James Webb came and sat a good while conversing on legal subjects. After dinner went up to the courthouse. The wind all day has been southeast during the night it hauled to the southwest and blew very fresh accompanied with a heavy rain.

1865: During the Civil War, nearly 200 ships that were trying to run the Union blockade of the Southern States were captured by the U.S. Navy and adjudicated in the federal court in Key West.