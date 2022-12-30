1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at seven. Reading the law on the subject of Bottomry bonds. Judge James Webb came and sat a good while conversing on legal subjects. After dinner went up to the courthouse. The wind all day has been southeast during the night it hauled to the southwest and blew very fresh accompanied with a heavy rain.
1865: During the Civil War, nearly 200 ships that were trying to run the Union blockade of the Southern States were captured by the U.S. Navy and adjudicated in the federal court in Key West.
1900: The Key West Golf Club was organized with a large attendance. Jefferson B. Browne was elected president.
1900: The First Methodist Church Sunday School unveiled a stain glass window in memory of The Rev. and Mrs. J.A. Howland. The presentation was made by J.H. Stebbens and accepted by Dr. C.F. Kemp. Reverend E.A. Harrison gave a sketch of the work of the late J.A. Howland and wife. The window was manufactured by J.D. Alberts of Louisville, Kentucky.
1932: Karl O. Thompson, sheriff-elect, who took office on Jan. 3, 1933 announced he had appointed seven deputy sheriffs to serve the county. The deputies were Clements Jaycocks, Leon Roberts, Enrique Mayg, Jack Sauerhoff, Dave Curtis, C.O. Garrett and Harold Cates.
1936: At the beginning of the year, the Key West Citizen promised to give the library $5 for every day the sun did not shine. This only cost the paper $5 as only on March 9 the sun did not appear.
1983:Jack C. Watson, 69, died at Marathon after a long illness. He was retired manager of the Key Deer Wildlife Refuge. He had been the federal Game Warden on Big Pine Key since 1962 and was credited as being the person who saved the Key deer from extinction.
1987: Judge Paul E. Esquinaldo retired as county judge.