1829: The four owners of the island of Key West, John Simonton, Pardon Greene, John Whitehead and John Fleming, sign an agreement for the division of the land of the island.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:20 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.56, thermometer 70.5, wind north 3, clouds 2. Last night the mate of the ship Mary Hale came in the ships boat. The ship is ashore on the Cay Sal Banks and all the island’s boats and several other boats have gone over to wreck her. Drew up claims for bounty land for Francis Watlington who was pilot of the schooner Madison during the Seminole War.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:15, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, called on Wicker girls, on Dollie Waits, went to [illegible], to Mrs. Sewell’s, she and I went on Wall Street shopping, went to Corinne’s, went to Mrs. Sewell’s, then she and I went to Litany Debate, it was awful, came home, found Campbell Albury here.
1911: The Commercial Club and the Chamber of Commerce held a joint meeting and consolidated into the Chamber of Commerce, electing Dr. J.B. Maloney president.
1938: The contractor building the road on Bahia Honda found traces of oil in the rocks after blasting to level the roadway.
1956: Stanley Switlik announced plans for an exclusive residential subdivision on Long Key Point.
1967: A Key West-based crawfishing boat and two boats out of Marathon were involved in a gun battle near the Cay Sal Banks, Bahamas in which one man was killed and one wounded.
1974: ABC Records finished shooting a film special at the Pier House titled “Introducing Jimmy Buffet.”
1977: A contract for the Harry S Truman animal import center on Fleming Key was awarded. The facility took two years to complete and was capable of quarantining 500 head of livestock for a five-month period.
1994: Rex Weech, longtime groundskeeper of the Key West High School stadium, died at 87.