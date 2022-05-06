1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, May 6th. Light variable adverse winds, a continuance of which I anticipate for a length of time. Lat. 23.11 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 4816 Gallons.
1861: Lt. Craven of the USS Crusader issued a notice setting forth the rules of the naval blockade of the Southern States.
1934: Fishermen from Thompson Fish Company while skinning a shark found human foot bones and a slipper in the shark’s stomach. No identification was ever made of the remains.
1952: Bernie Papy won his 10th consecutive term as state representative. Other winners were John Spottswood, sheriff; Lancelot Lester, state attorney; Raymond Lord, county judge; Claude Gandolfo, tax assessor; Howard Wilson, tax collector; Harry Dongo, clerk of criminal court; Joe Allen county commissioner; Clarence Higgs, county commissioner; Harry Harris, county commissioner and Gerald Adams, school board.
1967: The Florida Historical Society held its annual meeting in Key West.
1980: More than 6,000 Cuban refugees landed since the Mariel boatlift began.
1995: The U.S. Coast Guard returned 13 refugees to Cuba. This was the first group returned in 35 years, as the new policy required the refugees to land on American soil before they could stay.