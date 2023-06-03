Today in Keys History

The cable repair schooner Western Union at anchor in Key West Bight in the 1960s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1851: Capt. Hansen of the brig Sprightly was killed when an iron plate he was unloading for the construction of the Sand Key Lighthouse slipped and struck him in the head.

1887: Thirteen people were diagnosed with yellow fever at Key West, and four of them died.