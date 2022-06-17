1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, June 17th Commences with moderate breezes and pleasant weather, preparing for another Expedition, Cayo Barril in Sight. Found ourselves at Day Light in the morning drifted entirely across the Channel by a Northerly Current and when supposed ourselves on the South Side of the Channel, we have got Soundings on the Bank, anchored for a short time. Lat. 23.54 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 1173 Gallons.
1914: The Panama Hotel, manager C.R. Pierce, was located at the corner of Eaton and Elizabeth streets. The hotel had running water in every room and the rates were $1, $1.50 and $2.
1955: The Key West High School baseball team defeated Jackson High of Jacksonville, 3-2, in 12 innings to win the Class AA State High School Baseball Championship.
1957: Governor Leroy Collins named A. Maitland Adams to fill the vacancy on the Monroe County Commission following Joe Allen’s appointment as tax assessor to fill the vacancy from the death of Claude Gandolfo. Adams was the manager of Thompson Enterprises and a former mayor of Key West.
1968: Ground was broken for the $2-million project for the construction of a road and toll bridge at Card Sound.
1973: The four-man, 21-foot Johnson Sea Link research submarine became entrapped in the wreckage of a scuttled destroyer on which they were diving. In a massive two-day effort, the U.S. Navy freed the submarine. Two members of the four-man crew died in the accident.
1980: A study ordered by Gov. Bob Graham concluded that the policy of sheltering the population in a major hurricane is “clearly insufficient” and recommended that the Florida Keys be completely evacuated.
1984: Chet Alexander died of a heart attack while sinking a barge for an artificial reef. He was the last known Key Wester to be a federal licensed salvage master.
1986: Governor Bob Graham appointed Mary Reynolds Brown as Monroe County Supervisor of Elections to fill the vacancy left by the death of her husband.