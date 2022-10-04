centerpiece Today in Keys History Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Underwater Swimmers School at the Naval Station. Photo provided by Monroe County Library Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1911: Mrs. Eliza Cleare died at age 105. She was born at Harbor Island, Bahamas on April 14, 1806 and came to Key West in 1886.1941: Lt. Col. Webster F. Putman relieved Col. Louis L. Pendleton as Commanding Officer Army Barracks Key West.1954: The Navy’s first Underwater Swimmer School was commissioned in Building 107 on the Naval Station with Lt. R.J. Fay as commanding officer.1987: Presidential candidate Jesse Jackson was in Key West to attend an anti-drug rally and to visit a drug interdiction vessel.1988: Voters denied the city authority to issue bonds to buy the Salt Pond tract that now has the Ocean Walk Apartments and Las Salinas Condominiums. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Webster F. Putman Louis L. Pendleton Jesse Jackson Military Law Interdiction Drug R.j. Fay Commanding Officer Recommended for you Trending Now Fire erupts at Key West International Airport Ian thrashes the Florida Keys Key West firefighters battling fire on Flagler Avenue Schools to reopen Friday; 400 still left without power Florida Keys feel impacts from Hurricane Ian Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions