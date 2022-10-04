Today in Keys History

The Underwater Swimmers School at the Naval Station.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1911: Mrs. Eliza Cleare died at age 105. She was born at Harbor Island, Bahamas on April 14, 1806 and came to Key West in 1886.

1941: Lt. Col. Webster F. Putman relieved Col. Louis L. Pendleton as Commanding Officer Army Barracks Key West.