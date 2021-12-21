1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, Dec. 21 No material event this day; standing round the Coloradoes, keeping the Lead going. Lat. 24.09 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 95 Gallons, Remains on Board 4877 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 57 lbs. Bread, 14 lbs. Butter, 3 1/4 Gls. Rice, 3 1/4 Gls. Molasses, 3 1/2 Gls. Rum.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 77, wind south southwest 2, clouds 9. There was considerable rain yesterday at the Salt Pond though in town there was only mist. Clouds all day and about 4 p.m. the wind shifted to the northwest with slight rain. The U.S. Steamer Fashion came in.
1900: An experiment was undertaken by Southern Bell Telephone Company to connect the telephone wires with the Gulf cable between Key West and Havana. Present were Miss Bessie Ingraham, T.L. Ingraham and J.W. Atkins, the latter adjusting the wires and calling Havana. For a long there was no sound, except the roar that is heard at night sometimes caused by electric light current. Mr. Atkins kept on talking and finally came back the words clear and distinct, “I don’t understand you.” This was enough to demonstrate the fact that a proper telephone cable communication can be laid with foreign countries.
1912: President William H. Taft arrived by train, and after touring the city and attending a luncheon in his honor, sailed on a U.S. Navy ship to Panama to inspect the construction of the Panama Canal, then in progress.
1917: St. Joseph Hospital was opened. Speeches were made by Dr. W.D. Warren, Dr. J.N. Fogarty, Domingo Milord, W. Hunt Harris and Mayor Allen B. Cleare. The hospital was owned and operated by Dr. N.C. Pintado.
1953: Police Chief Joseph Kemp announced that he was retiring after nearly 30 years on the force.