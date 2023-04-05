Today in Keys History

Fort Jefferson Lighthouse and Keepers quarters in 1898.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1839: Key West Superior Court judge William Marvin awarded 10% of the value of the brig Black Hawk to the wreckers who salvaged it. They asked to be paid in kind, so the court granted them 190 barrels of the brig’s cargo of molasses.

1876: The Lighthouse on Fort Jefferson was lighted.