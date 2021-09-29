1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: At 9 A.M. got underway and stood to Sea at the Mouth of the Harbour, passed the Buenos Ayrean National Brig Consort to the Heroine, put the Officers and Men on an allowance of one Gallon of Water per day. At 11 discovered a Schooner in the Southeastern Quarter, made all sail in chase. Lat. 16.49 Long. St. Vincent. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 80 Gallons, Remains on board 4460 Gallons. Expend. Provisions 95 lbs. Fresh Beef, 4 Gals. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:15 and went out to the ponds where I killed with one shot one teal and two Godwits. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 83, wind southeast 3, clouds 4 with haze. Bought a barrel of potatoes at auction for $5.25 and divided it with Alexander Patterson. Was down for a few minutes at the Marshall’s sale. The sewing machine begins to work well as they get accustomed to it. Susan Patterson spent the day and night. Raining all day and in the afternoon a very heavy cloud came up from the southwest and remained cloudy all night with a rain. Mrs. Lizzy Myers came in with her work and spent the evening.
1918: A liberty boat returning to the USS Salem overturned and 18 men drowned. Eight of the bodies were recovered and buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West Cemetery. The Salem was flagship of the 12 submarine chasers based in Key West.
1934: The “Florida Motorist” magazine had a large spread advertising Key West as a tourist destination.
1938: Charles F. Dupont died at age 77. He was the first African American to be elected Sheriff in Florida after reconstruction. He was elected Sheriff of Monroe Count in 1888 and served until 1893.
1958: The bypass around the Naval Air Station Boca Chica was opened for traffic and the Station open the new main gate off the overpass.