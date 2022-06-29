1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, June 29th Lying Too off the Moro the greater part of this day. Boarded several Vessels, mostly Americans to and from Havanna. Hoisted in the small Schooner Corsair. Lat. 23.12 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 97 Gallons, Remains on Board 5203 Gallons.
1914: Richard Peacon’s grocery store on Fleming Street had a full line of fancy and staple groceries, tin and granite ware and crockery. He carried the famous Royal Scarlet, Sunbeam and Crosse & Blackwell canned goods and preserves.
1984: A federal grand jury indicted 22 people charged with a variety of offenses in connection with the operating of a cocaine trafficking ring and a protection network. Included in the group were the Key West deputy chief of police and two detectives.
1973: Destroyer Squadron 18 and Submarine Squadron 12 were decommissioned in a joint ceremony at the Naval Station Key West. This ended Key West Naval Station’s use as an active base for submarines and destroyers that began before World War II.
1995: Ground-breaking ceremonies were held for the parking garage at the corner of Caroline and Grinnell streets.
1995: The U.S. Navy held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Peary Court housing project. The site had been leased to the city for years, which created a movement to stop the housing project.