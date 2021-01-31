1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and walked as far as the Fort when some drops of rains began to fall and I returned home and bathed. Made a fire in the stove. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.55, wind north northeast 3, clouds 10. Read papers. Tried the case of John H. Geiger et als vs. cargo and materials of the ship Mary Hale, Rollins respondent. P.M. Read Putnam’s magazine. Rained and blew heavily in squalls all night from south to southwest.
1887: The population of Key West was reported to be 17,000.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 8:45, dressed, did work, played on piano, had dinner, took nap, dressed, went to L., from there Corinne, Myra, Mattie and I went to walk, to Corinne’s, then I went to Aunt Flodie’s, to Mrs. S., to Laura’s, Mr. [illegible] came home with me.
1900: The Florida sponge fishery reached a peak when more than 418,000 pounds of sponges — with a value of $567,685 — was landed.
1911: The Ross Company was building the east jetty in the Northwest Channel.
1929: The U.S. Navy towed the submarine S-4 into port. The submarine, which was sunk in a accident in 1927 killing 40 sailors, was used to test Momsen Lung, a submarine escape device.
1953: The new dog track on Stock Island, which was built in six weeks, drew an opening-night crowd estimated at 4,000.
1989: Commander William H. Westray, USN retired, died at 70. He had served as executive officer of the Naval Air Station and after his retirement had been an activist in local government. He wrote the Key West Comprehensive Plan and led the movement to cap building heights at 40 feet.