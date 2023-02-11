Today in Keys History

A portion of Duval Street around 1965, showing 622 Duval St. (Pioneer Fabrics), 620 Duval St. (Richman’s), and 618 Duval St. (Mangel’s).

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1848: The new Key West Lighthouse on Whitehead Street was lighted for the first time. The lighthouse was built to replace the one destroyed by the Hurricane of 1846.

1894: Napoleon Pinder, a native of Nassau, was the largest man in Key West. At 21 years of age, he was 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighed 228 pounds.