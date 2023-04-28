Today in Keys History

Building of the new Seven-Mile Bridge was underway in the early 1980s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1839: A bottle was found on a Key Largo beach with the following note inside: “Feb.13, 1839. The Brig Margaret, from New Orleans bound to Charleston, Thomas Tyler, master, $150,000 in specie on board, 6 days out, now off the Island of Cuba, attacked by pirates in small vessel, schooner rigged. They have taken everything, scuttled the Brig, and now have us in their custody. This sly opportunity is taken to inform the world of our situation.” As there was no record of such a vessel, it was supposed the note was someone’s idea of a practical joke.

1898: The Spanish schooner Saco, captured by the USS Terror and under the command of a U.S. Navy prize crew, was at Rodriguez Key after having been blown off course while heading to Key West. All on board were safe.