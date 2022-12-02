Today in Keys History

The gallows used to execute Fred Ewert.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun. After breakfast answered the letter from Father last evening. The Sloop Splendid of New York came in about 4 p.m., 10 days from New York. A Spanish schooner arrived from Charlotte harbor brought some oysters and it was near eleven before they were cooked. I had to wait for Brother though I did not want any myself. Wind east northeast fresh. Weather pleasant.

1831: The ship Maria, carrying 250 passengers and crew, wrecked on the Florida Reef. The ship was lost, but the wreckers saved everyone and brought them to Key West. The people of Key West provided the survivors tents, and a number were taken into private homes. Some passengers caused a disturbance, and the Marines from the USS Vincennes and troops from the Army Barracks had to be called to prevent trouble and disperse the crowd. The total population of Key West in 1830 was only 517 men, women and children.