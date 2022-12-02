1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun. After breakfast answered the letter from Father last evening. The Sloop Splendid of New York came in about 4 p.m., 10 days from New York. A Spanish schooner arrived from Charlotte harbor brought some oysters and it was near eleven before they were cooked. I had to wait for Brother though I did not want any myself. Wind east northeast fresh. Weather pleasant.
1831: The ship Maria, carrying 250 passengers and crew, wrecked on the Florida Reef. The ship was lost, but the wreckers saved everyone and brought them to Key West. The people of Key West provided the survivors tents, and a number were taken into private homes. Some passengers caused a disturbance, and the Marines from the USS Vincennes and troops from the Army Barracks had to be called to prevent trouble and disperse the crowd. The total population of Key West in 1830 was only 517 men, women and children.
1904: Fred Ewert was hanged for the murder of FrankWhitaker. The gallows was erected behind the Monroe County Jail, at the corner of Whitehead and Fleming streets.
1956: Secretary of State John Foster Dulles left after two weeks of recuperation from an abdominal operation performed at Walter Reed Hospital.
1986: Joaquin “Bolo” Godinet died at 85. For 64 years he had delivered the Miami Herald in Key West using only a bicycle.
1994: Frank Baing, the “Conch Salad Man” died at 93. In the 1950s, he became one of the first vendors to sell food at Mallory Square.
1993: Key West resident Jerry Frantz was one of 10 people nationwide to receive the award “People Fighting the Fight” for his volunteer effort for the AIDS cause.