Today in Keys History

The lounge in the WAVES barracks at the Army Barracks Key West on June 3, 1945.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1905: The new Chamber of Commerce met and elected it first officers. They were W.D. Cash, president; G.W. Allen, vice president; G.S. Watts, second vice president and E.M. Martin, secretary and treasurer.

1926: Ruth Bryan Owen, daughter of William Jennings Bryan, spoke at Bayview Park in Key West as part of her campaign to represent Florida’s 4th congressional district, which ran along the state’s east coast from Jacksonville through the Florida Keys.1928: The Key West High School baseball team beat the Marines, 24-11, in a game at the Navy yard.