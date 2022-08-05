Today in Keys History

The Dog Track on Stock Island

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, August 5 At 3 p.m. lost sight of the Berry Islands, and about the same time made the Island of Abaco bearing E.N.E. Working to the Southward during the Night and at Day Light found ourselves off the Harbour and Egg Islands. Latter part pleasant. Lat. 25.27 N. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 1989 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.

1904: Comm. George P. Colvocoresses relived Capt. G.A. Bicknell as Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West.