1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, August 5 At 3 p.m. lost sight of the Berry Islands, and about the same time made the Island of Abaco bearing E.N.E. Working to the Southward during the Night and at Day Light found ourselves off the Harbour and Egg Islands. Latter part pleasant. Lat. 25.27 N. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 1989 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1904: Comm. George P. Colvocoresses relived Capt. G.A. Bicknell as Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West.
1934: Thousands of Key Westers gather at the railroad station to welcome the Florida National Guard when they arrived for their annual two-week encampment at Fort Taylor.
1952: Charles Cremata, a member of the Key West fire Department for 15 years, was named Fire Chief. He replaced Leroy Torres, who died two weeks before.
1967: The Florida State Racing Commission approved a new dog track for Key West.
1976: President Gerald Ford named Sidney Aronovitz, a Key West native, as U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern Florida District.
1984: The freighter Wellwood ran aground just south of Molasses Reef inside the boundaries of the Key Largo Coral Reef National Marine Sanctuary.
1993: The Sheraton Suites Key West and the Jupiter Crab Company Restaurant held their grand-opening celebration.