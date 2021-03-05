1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 80, wind north northwest 3, in a thick fog for the last few minutes. Had a wet cloth round my throat last night and well this morning except throat and teeth. Received from J.B. Browne my fee in the case of the bark George Thomas $12.00. Proctor’s fee in the same $20.00. Fee in schooner Entire $24.00. Proctor’s fee in same $20.00. Fee in the case of ship Mary Hale $253.76. Paid R.P. Campbell’s bill to 1st of January $219.81 and Library dues for last year $5.00. After dinner Dr. Walton came up and pulled two teeth for Hatty and six for Charlotte. Lucia quite unwell and vomited all evening, put a wet bandage which relieved her somewhat and ipecac several times about 11 she had some fever and I gave her some aconte and out on a wet bandage which remained all night she slept from about 2 till morning.
1855: Northwest Channel Lighthouse was first lighted.
1902: Gov. William S. Jennings appointed Eugene W. Russell as Key West Tax Collector to replace George G. Watson. who died on Feb 24.
1948: President Harry S Truman left for a flight back to Washington after a 10-day visit to Key West. When he left, he said, “I’ll be back here if I can make it.”
1949: President Harry S Truman arrived to vacation in Key West at the Little White House.
1961: The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church officially organized as a congregation of the United Lutheran Church. The congregation had 70 adults and 46 children.
1964: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract of $1,987,209 to Bauer Dredging Company to deepen and enlarge Key West Harbor. The Corps also awarded a $1,431,685 contract to Acme Missiles and Construction Corporation to build a missile assembly building at the Nike-Hercules facility on Key Largo.
1974: George Halas, star of the 1973 Key West football team, was named to the Prep All-America Football team by Coach and Athlete Magazine.
1983: Key West resident and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams was buried in St. Louis.
1986: The Key West City Commission approved a plan to build a sewage treatment plant on 10 acres of land leased from the U.S. Navy on Fleming Key. The projected cost was $25.2 million.