1898: The Monroe County Public Schools opened for the year with 1,227 students.

1910: The remains of Gen. Francisco Vicente Aguilera arrived on the Cuban revenue cutter Yara and was given full military honors by the Naval Station. The remains were taken to the San Carlos for memorial services. After the services, the remains were taken to Cuba for burial in his hometown of Bayamo. The general was a hero of the 1869 revolt led by Manuel Carlos de Cespedes and died in New York in 1877.