1898: The Monroe County Public Schools opened for the year with 1,227 students.
1910: The remains of Gen. Francisco Vicente Aguilera arrived on the Cuban revenue cutter Yara and was given full military honors by the Naval Station. The remains were taken to the San Carlos for memorial services. After the services, the remains were taken to Cuba for burial in his hometown of Bayamo. The general was a hero of the 1869 revolt led by Manuel Carlos de Cespedes and died in New York in 1877.
1960: Kathleen Davison was sworn in as clerk and matron and as the first woman to serve on the Key West Police force.
1972: County Commissioner John W. Parker was re-elected by a slim margin over his opponent Buddy Owen. Appointed Judge Lew S. Schlege swamped his opponent to remain the county’s second judge.
1972: Hollon Bervaldi died at 77. He was retired from the post office with 39 years of service, the last 10 as Key West Postmaster.
1974: Circuit Judge M. Ignatius Lester ruled that the city clerk must proceed with certifying signatures on the petitions to put two anti-high rise issues on the ballot.
1977: Louis M.J. Eisner died at 79. He was a retired New York City policeman who moved to Key West in 1943. In Key West, he served as Chief of Police, city commissioner and on the Florida Keys Aqueduct Board. He was mayor of Key West 1949-51.
1989: In the city elections, incumbent city commissioner Jimmy Weekley was re-elected. The other two winners were John Robinson and Marty Arnold for the Utility Board. All other candidates faced a run-off election.
1995: In the city elections, commissioners Sally Lewis and Harry Bethel were re-elected and Robert Padron won a seat on the Utility Board.