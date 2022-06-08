1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: none.
1918: Private Arthur B. Sawyer, U.S. Marine Corps, was killed in action in France. He was the first Key Wester to die in battle in World War I.
1926: The following candidates were winners in the election: Cleveland Niles, sheriff; William H. Malone, state senator; J.F. Busto, county solicitor; J. Vining Harris, judge criminal court; William R. Porter, county commissioner and Braxton Warren, county commissioner.
1935: The Bureau of Fisheries reported that in 1934 Monroe County produced 4,706,700 pounds of fish valued at $156,733. The sponge catch was 87,200 pounds valued at $87,502.
1958: Famed band leader Guy Lombardo announced he was buying the Shamrock Restaurant and Key Colony Beach Club from Phil Sadowski.
1966: The eye of Hurricane Alma passed 48 miles west of the city. The hurricane caused some flooding and minor wind damage in Key West.
1974: Dr. Isabel Knowlton celebrated her 50th anniversary in the practice of medicine. She practiced in New York City from 1927 to 1961. In 1962, she came to Key West and was elected chief of staff of Monroe General Hospital.
1976: Anthony L. Ulchar, of Little Torch Key, was elected State Commander of the American Legion, Department of Florida.
1983: Toppino Drive in Key West was named for the Charlie Toppino Family.
1983: Henry C. “Booty” Singleton, the man who had built a multimillion dollar shrimp processing industry and owned most of the Key West Bight, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Tampa.