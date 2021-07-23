1821: Excerpt for the logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark, LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Winds Light from the South and East. Sounding at due Seasons, at 4 p.m. the Jersey Shore being in sight, Hove Too, and Proved our Great Guns by firing them three times in quick Succession, charged with one 12th of Powder and Two round Shot. The only injury Sustained was two of the Locks Slightly broken and one of the Female Screws started by the Concussion. Filled away and Stood in the direction of Sandy Hook, at Midnight made the light, continued our Course to the North, at 1 fired two Guns, threw up a Rocket and hoisted a Light, which was soon answered by a Light from the Ulysses Pilot Boat. At 3 a.m. received on board Mr. John White, New York Pilot, and made all sail for the Bar, at 6 crossed the Bar and at 8 was examined by the Health Officer and permitted to pass, at 10 anchored off the Navy Yard and Moored Ship. For my opinion in regard to the conduct of the Shark, on her passage from Washington to this Port, I subjoin the following letter. [Letter absent from Log Book].
1836: Indians attacked the Cape Florida Lighthouse on Key Biscayne. The keeper, John Thompson, was wounded and his assistant, Aaron Carter, was killed.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: When I woke at 4 there were heavy squalls rising and did not go to walk. At 5 some rain. Bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 84, wind south southeast 2, clouds 5. Yesterday the ship Alabama of New York from Havana came in with the yellow fever on board and one dead man who was buried on shore. Read papers. Heavy squall all day all around and about 5 a heavy one struck us and rained for about an hour, there was considerable rain and the old awning was spilt. Thermometer at the house 80 all evening.
1950: The USO/YMCA at the corner of Whitehead and Southard streets provided services and entertainment to the military men stationed in Key West.