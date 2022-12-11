1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diar: Rose with the sun. After breakfast read the Prediction. About noon the Sloop Hyder Aly of New York, Captain J. Place, who comes out as a regular wrecker for the last two winters arrived from Charleston and reports that the Collector Algernon S. Thurston is removed from office and that William Whitehead of New York has been appointed to the vacant place.

1898: The Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West City Cemetery was dedicated. The procession and dedication were viewed by an estimated 10,000 people. The principal speakers were Capt. Gideon A. Lyons and Major Frank A. Butts of Encampment 69 Union Veteran Legion, Washington, D.C., which provided the iron fence and gates for the plot. The Key West Cornet Band played “The Star Spangled Banner” and a flag saved from the USS Maine was raised on a flag staff made from a mast of the USS Winslow.