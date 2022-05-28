1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, May 28th On examination I found the Schooner to be a Spanish Coaster, bound to Lagua La Grand for Cedar, a kind of Wood that abounds in this part of Cuba, the transportation of which to Havanna and other ports employ a number of Vessels. At Sun Set found ourselves near to the St. Nicholas Reef or Shoal. At Day Light Lt. Commander Gregory in command of the Prize Schooner and Four Boats with about 90 men departed in quest of Pirates. Stood away to the Northward in company with the Grampus. Lat. 23.30 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 80 Gallons, Remains on Board 2971 Gallons.
1900: Alfred R. Monsalvatge died in Key West. He was a merchant and had served as mayor of Key West from 1883 to 1885.
1940: In a run-off election, R.W. Craig was elected county commissioner for the fifth district.
1968: The winners in the Democratic primary run-off were: Bobby Brown, sheriff; and Wilhelmina Harvey, school Board.
1980: More than 250 fishermen protest at the Federal Building on Simonton Street over the federal government’s seizing of their boat for taking part in the Mariel boatlift.
1980: The replica Spanish galleon used by Treasure Salvors as a museum and headquarters sank at the dock at the end of Front Street.
1987: General Rafael del Pino Diaz, a top-ranking Cuban Air Force officer, defected from Cuba and landed with his family at the Naval Air Station in a small private plane.
1989: Jack Armstrong, who billed himself as the “All American Boy,” died at age 85. He had been a resident of Key West for 38 years and wrote the song “Key West Welcomes You.”
1994: The San Carlos Institute held a special 80th birthday for Benildes Remond Sanchez, who spent 25 years at the Institute as teacher and principal.