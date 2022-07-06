1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, July 6 At 1 p.m. hoisted in the Boats and Bore away to the West. Latter part pleasant, sent a Boat into the Small Inlet of — for a Pilot for Mariel. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board4531 Gallons.
1882: Nelson English was named Postmaster of Key West, the first African American to hold that position.
1897: George W. Allen was appointed Collector of Customs, the first native Key Wester to hold that office.
1898: Corporal Ansburn F. Tower, Company D, 1st DC Infantry, died in the Army Hospital at the Convent from battle wounds suffered in Cuba.
1900: The Key West postmaster was George Bowne Patterson. The other employees were Harry C. Cantwell, assistant postmaster; Lela Ridlon, clerk; James Roberts, clerk Stephen Shavers, clerk; Florie Michael, clerk; William S. Kuckhalm, carrier; St. Clair Crain, carrier; Benjamin Jenks, carrier; Ira Michael, carrier and Jon Kemp, messenger.
1934: The Strand Theater on Duval Street was destroyed by fire. The fire was caused by an explosion in the film operating room that killed Jack Perez, the 12-year-old son of Manuel Perez, who was working on the projectors.
1958: Congress approved the U.S. Navy’s request to transfer the old Navy Commissary building on United Street to the Monroe County School Board. The building was originally constructed for the Ruth Hargrove Institute in 1911 and taken over by the Navy for use as a Navy Hospital during World War I. It became the Navy Commissary during World War II.
1976: The Key West City Commission appointed Mary Lee Graham to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner William Gamble.