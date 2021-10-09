1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Porto Praya. Gentle North Easterly Winds. Crew employed Watering and getting off refreshments. At 2 p.m. exchanged Salutes of 13 Guns with the Town. Gun for Gun. On the Sick List 9. Exp. provisions 157 lbs. Bread, 69 lbs. Beef, 4 Gall. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:15 but before I could get ready to go out it commenced raining and rained for more than an hour. Bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.45, thermometer 80, wind west northeast 1, clouds 9. Wrote W. Kidder, Lovell, Mass., respecting galvanic batteries. Finished the libel in the case of the Don Juan. Drew up petition for the appointment of appraisers of the cotton of the Emigrant as the Captain wished to ship it by the ship Stephen R. Mallory and the ship is now ready to take in cargo. Aletta Patterson and Adelia Ximenez spent to day.
1930: George L. Bartlum died in Key West at 72. He had been a leader in the sponge industry for many years and served as mayor of Key West from 1898 to 1903.
1934: Maria Gutsens, Matron of Mercedes Hospital for 23 years, was notified by the Secretary of State of Cuba that she had been awarded the Cross of the Order of Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, the highest honor given by the Cuban Government.
1975: The new exceptional child education facilities at May Sands School on United Street were dedicated.
1994: Key West’s wastewater treatment plant on Fleming Key was rededicated and named after former Key West Commissioner and Mayor Richard A. Heyman.