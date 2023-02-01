Today in Keys History

Mayor C.B. Harvey signs the papers leasing the land at the corner of Simonton and Front streets to Joe Sirugo for use by the Cuban Ferry in February 1954.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: Dr. James Watson of New York listed the causes of the 11 deaths that occurred during his stay at Key West from Sept. 6 to Oct. 22, 1829: Mortification of the Arm (1), Diseased Liver and Spleen (1), Obstruction of the Bladder (1), Childbed (1), Worms (3), Casualty (1), Dropsy (1), Intemperance (1), Self-perpetrated Injudicious Treatment (1).

1916: The submarine USS K-5 arrived safely at Key West. The K-5 had left New York on Jan. 27 with three other submarines and a tender but was feared lost when it became detached from the group off South Carolina.