Today in Keys History

The Strand Theater on Duval Street.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Tuesday, September 17th Wind still inclining to the Northward enabling us to steer more to the Eastward, a heavy head Sea however retards our progress very much, and what with a strong westerly Current which at all times prevails in this part of the Atlantic, and the Lee Way which we necessarily make, I have almost given up the idea of seeing the Island. Lat. 19.44 N. Long. 28.04 W. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 62 1/2 Gallons, Remains on Board 2637 1/2 Gallons Exp. Provisions 167 lbs. Bread, 50 lbs. Beef, 13 lbs. Butter, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1902: A shark measuring 15 feet was caught from Curry’s Wharf near the harbor end of Simonton Street.