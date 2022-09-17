1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Tuesday, September 17th Wind still inclining to the Northward enabling us to steer more to the Eastward, a heavy head Sea however retards our progress very much, and what with a strong westerly Current which at all times prevails in this part of the Atlantic, and the Lee Way which we necessarily make, I have almost given up the idea of seeing the Island. Lat. 19.44 N. Long. 28.04 W. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 62 1/2 Gallons, Remains on Board 2637 1/2 Gallons Exp. Provisions 167 lbs. Bread, 50 lbs. Beef, 13 lbs. Butter, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1902: A shark measuring 15 feet was caught from Curry’s Wharf near the harbor end of Simonton Street.
1917: C.W. Saunderson resigned his seat on the City Commission as he had received his Army Commission.
1930: The city council ordered a reduction in salaries of 18 city officials and abolished four police positions due to the Depression and people not paying taxes.
1947: The Strand Theater signed a $25,000 contract to install a 60-ton air-conditioning system.
1947: A Category 4 hurricane that hit the mainland caused winds of 56 mph in Key West, with some minor flooding.
1955: The State of Florida leased oil rights on 734,760 acres of Monroe County bay bottom land to the California Company for $1.1 million. The county did not receive any money from the deal.
1993: A defecting Cuban Air Force pilot landed his MIG-21 fighter plane at the Naval Air Station. The plane was detected on radar about four minutes before it landed.