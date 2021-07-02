1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 86, wind east southeast 2, clouds 4. The schooner Dart came in from Havana at 7 a.m. Gave Peter Crusoe the bill of sale for Daniel to record and also made an inventory of the boy and piano as Matilda’s separate property and signed it myself as there is no one specified in the statute by whom the inventory shall be signed. The man who was sick with yellow fever died at the hospital this morning. Hatty, Charley and Annie went on board the ship James Guthrie with Mrs. William Chase early in the morning and remained till evening. Matilda and I with Lizzie and the baby went on board about 5 p.m. and took tea and got home about 9. Bought some plantains and bananas.
1884: The plant on Emma Street for manufacturing gas from coal for home and street lighting was completed.
1938: The grand opening of the new Overseas Highway was held on the Bahia Honda Bridge. The new highway used some of the old railroad bridges to eliminate the auto ferries.
1942: The merchant vessel Edward Luckenback was sunk when it strayed into the U.S. Navy minefield north of Key West. The Luckenback was sailing from Kingston, Jamaica for New Orleans with a cargo of tungsten, zinc, antimony and tin. One man was killed.
1961: Novelist and former Key West resident Ernest Hemingway died of a self-inflicted gun-shot wound at his home in Sun Valley, Idaho.
1969: The new Card Sound Bridge was opened. The bridge was built with $2.1 million in bond money to be repaid with tolls.
1980: Rear Admiral Roger B. Nickerson, U.S. Navy retired, died at 78. He had been a resident of Key West since he retired in 1955. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1925 and was decorated for his combat service in World War II.
1985: The queen conch (Strombus gigas), the symbol of the Florida Keys, was declared an endangered species.