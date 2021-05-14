1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4 and went to market and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 85.5, wind southwest 1, clouds 8. Some little rain fell about 7 a.m. and there is every appearance of a rain in a few hours. Loaned Mr. McChesney a quarter yesterday. Received from the Clerk of District Court my fee in the case of the bark Alma amounting to $140.00. Read paper. Drew up and filed a petition in the name of C. Dunn and other for distribution of the sum of $127.99 which remains in court of the proceeds of the brig Horatio (a slaver). Very cloudy all day, looks like rain.
1898: Apprentice First Class Ernest Suntzenich, who was wounded in battle at Cienfuegos, Cuba, died of his wound at the Army Hospital at the Key West Barracks. He was buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West City Cemetery.
1924: Mayor Frank Ladd was the main speaker before a large crowd at the formal opening of Bayview Park.
1940: Thelma Strabel, author of “Reap the Wild Wind,” the story of Key West wreckers, took out a building permit for $12,000 to construct a house at 400 South St.
1942: The Mexican freighter Potrero Del Llano was sunk by the German submarine U-564 near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse.
1953: Capt. Manuel Fernandez, U.S. Air Force, shot down 14 MIG fighters over Korea. The leading jet air ace was born in Key West
1964: Francis Cardinal Spellman, military vicar of the Catholic Armed Forces of the United States and Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of New York, arrived for a visit to the U.S. Navy in Key West.
1978: The Panamanian freighter Florida Silver Bow ran aground on the reef to the west of the American Shoals Lighthouse.
1980: A task force of business leaders was formed to combat the unfavorable press coverage of the Cuban boatlift. Merchants reports that business was down between 25% and 50% over the last year.