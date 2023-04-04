Today in Keys History

The Flagler Station Post Office, 3224 Flagler Ave., in the 1960s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1886: Still reeling from the devastating March 30 fire, the Relief Committee of Key West issued a plea to the nation, saying, “A large portion of our city having been swept away by the flames, our industrial occupations entirely ruined, and thousands of our people left in utter destitution and distress, we find ourselves compelled to appeal to the benevolence of our country …”

1927: Founder of the Rotary Club International Paul P. Harris was welcomed to Key West at reception at the home of Key West Rotary President Andrew R. Miller.